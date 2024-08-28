Hyundai hedges EV bets on range-extender powertrains

Hyundai Motor has become the first global car firm to commit to a broad roll-out of extended-range electric vehicles (EREVs) as it looks to bridge the gap to sluggish EV demand.

Also known as range-extender cars (REx), EREVs package a large battery and sizeable electric motor alongside a small petrol engine that acts as a generator.

Hyundai Motor will build mid-size SUVs with the technology in the US, launching from 2026, for both Hyundai and its premium Genesis brands. Compact models using a dedicated EREV platform will be made in China.

The US models will “expand into advanced markets”, Hyundai said at its investor day, held on 28 August, suggesting that European sales are also planned.