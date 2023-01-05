BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: EVs don't offer significantly cheaper fleet maintenance costs
UP NEXT
UK car sales 2022: annual registrations lowest in 30 years

EVs don't offer significantly cheaper fleet maintenance costs

Fleet data analysis reveals cases where EVs fare both better and worse than ICE cars on maintenance time and costs
Jack Carfrae
News
5 mins read
5 January 2023

Electric vehicles may not be cheaper to repair and maintain than internal-combustion-engine equivalents in every case, according to real-world fleet data. 

EVs are often claimed to trump ICE cars on servicing, maintenance and repair (SMR) costs, but analysis by e-commerce firm Epyx, which specialises in facilitating SMR transactions for fleets, has revealed circumstances in which they fare both better and worse in similar types of usage, along with variations by model. 

The firm compared a series of equivalent EVs and ICE cars across three metrics: the number of visits to service outlets, the number of days off the road due to SMR issues and workshop costs (including tyres and repairs).

The first example was a common fleet hatchback on a three-year, 25,000-30,000-mile cycle. The EV averaged 5.7 visits to service outlets, 3.2 days off the road and workshop costs of £431. Across the same three metrics, the petrol version averaged 5.0 service visits, 4.5 days off the road and workshop costs of £412. Epyx said there were “no obvious EV benefits” in this case. 

The second comparison was a large prestige SUV from a major manufacturer at two years old and 20,000-30,000 miles. The EV averaged 3.4 days off the road, 4.1 service visits and workshop costs of £645. The petrol averaged 4.9 days off the road, 4.0 service visiits and workshop costs of £996. The firm described the EV as “superior” in the former two areas and both models as “comparable” in the latter. 

The final example was a van in electric and diesel guises over a three-year, 25,000-30,000-mile cycle. The EV averaged 5.7 service visits, 2.2 days off the road and workshop costs of £239. The diesel averaged 5.0 service visits, 2.9 days off the road and workshop costs of £522.

Epyx stipulated that the number of true equivalent EV and ICE vehicles is relatively small. Out of more than four million company cars, vans, and trucks on its 1link Service Network SMR platform, it said there were “only around 170” EVs of ages and mileages for a true comparison. 

Advertisement

Latest business news

Jaguar i Pace Audi E Tron Tesla Model X Mercedes EQC
Prestige electric SUVs fared better than petrol for time off the road – but that didn't apply to all segments

EVs don't offer significantly cheaper fleet maintenance costs

EVs don&#039;t offer significantly cheaper fleet maintenance costs
Volkswagen ID 7 camo front quarter static CES 2023
Volkswagen unveiled the ID 7 at CES 2023 in an exuberant, QR-code-inspired camouflage
Big European names show motoring future at CES 2023
Big European names show motoring future at CES 2023
Ssangyong Korando e motion 2022 front quarter tracking
Ssangyong adopted its name in 1986 when it was acquired by the Ssangyong Group
Report: New Ssangyong owner plans rebrand as KG Mobility
Report: New Ssangyong owner plans rebrand as KG Mobility
Carl-Peter Forster, Storedot Chairman
Carl-Peter Forster also has a seat on the board of Gordon Murray Design, among other companies
Storedot hires ex-Jaguar Land Rover boss as chairman
Storedot hires ex-Jaguar Land Rover boss as chairman
Lexus NX 450h front quarter tracking 2022
Currently, Lexus only takes orders for plug-in hybrid versions of its key NX SUV
Why Lexus is yet to break into the UK mainstream
Why Lexus is yet to break into the UK mainstream

View all business news

Back to top

“To assume all your vehicles, when you’ve transitioned to EVs, are going to cost 35% less is, I think, very dangerous,” Epyx’s strategy director, Charlie Brooks, told Autocar Business. 

Related articles

“We have some dashboards that show the average repair value of vehicles, and for [certain EVs] it’s relatively low up to about 45,000 miles. Then suddenly after that, when it has a repair, it’s a very expensive repair. Whereas for ICE vehicles, you kind of see the average repair value increasing gradually over time.”

Brooks suggested that early technical issues plus the differing characteristics of individual vehicles could contribute to maintenance time and costs. 

“I believe from a pure SMR perspective EVs will cost less, but I don’t believe that's necessarily the case across the board.

"At the moment, we [also] have a number of teething problems, where vehicles are going in a little bit more frequently than you might expect.

“I’m loath to say that this is the future of EVs. This is more what we’ve found to date, because I still feel it’s going to vary significantly by make and model.”

Others argue that EVs are cheaper to maintain, including fellow SMR specialist Fleet Assist, which manages 850,000 cars and vans. EVs accounted for 9% of its jobs in 2022, and for those carried out between January and October, average labour times were 33% less than for ICE vehicles. Over the same period, the cost of EV parts, fluids and labour were reportedly 51%, 39% and 26% lower. 

Advertisement
Back to top

The company added that “average BEV mileages are still tracking lower than the equivalent ICE or hybrid vehicles,” with one, two and three-year-old EVs recording 19%, 21%, and 14% lower mileages respectively at the time of their services. 

“The overriding position is that BEVs are shining through as cheaper on overall SMR costs,” said managing director Vincent St Claire, who added that both labour time and the types/cost of the most common replacement parts were weighted in favour of EVs. For ICE vehicles, they were pads, discs, bulbs, oil filters and pollen filters. For EVs, they were collectively cheaper items: pollen filters, bulbs, keyfob batteries, wipers and brake fluid.  

The average age of EVs on Fleet Assist’s books is 1.6 years, compared with 4.6 years for ICE vehicles. St Claire conceded that this would make a difference but claimed that overall SMR costs would still be less for EVs – to a point. 

He said: “The general mileage profile will make BEVs look better as an average comparison today, absolutely, but there still is an underlying trend that you can’t get away from: even if you were to take a one-year-old BEV and ICE vehicle, you’ll find that the labour times are less and the parts required are less.

“Where they [EVs] will potentially [be] costlier is where [an older] vehicle may have had two sets of brake pads during its life and a set of discs.”

Tyres balance it out

Higher tyre prices and wear rates can offset the allegedly lower cost of EV maintenance.

Steve Chambers, senior editor for SMR at Cap HPI, said: “[EV rubber is] generally bigger, therefore more expensive and wears more quickly, but it's offset by the fact that we could, as a broad brush, say the service component is 50% [cheaper]. Then when we look at other items, like timing belts, water pumps ands alternators, they're never going to be an issue for BEVs.

“There are all sorts of things at play, but fundamentally EVs do cost less to run. If you're a retail customer, though, the question is whether or not you’d feel it that much if you're doing very low mileage. If it’s a case of ‘I’ve got to replace two tyres this year’, do you look back in 24 months and say ‘I replaced them in the first 12 months and this is the second time I’ve had to do it’?”

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives