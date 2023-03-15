EV start-ups: Can anyone replicate Tesla's runaway success?

Since the emergence of Tesla, the electric vehicle market has blossomed.

Entrepreneurs around the world have examined the Tesla example and decided to create their own new electric vehicle. The idea was simple enough: throw some batteries below the seats, put in a powerful motor or four, design a rakish exterior and elegant interior, and people will flock to your product with wads of cash in their hands.

Upon closer examination, it took Tesla more than a decade to turn an annual profit after spending billions of dollars to get there and having throngs of buyers willing to pay upwards of US$100,000 (£82,300) per vehicle.

Just like in the “wild west” days of the automotive industry a century prior, many will enter and few will succeed. Tesla is currently on a path to succeed, but most of the other startups will not. Many of the hundreds of EV startup companies around the world are barely worth noting, but there are a few that have garnered the attention of investors, suppliers and potential buyers.

Tesla hit the market at just the right time. By the time the Model S was introduced, the global economy was in its long, slow and steady rise from the “Great Recession”. Investment money was virtually free as interest rates around the world were at or near all-time lows. Buyers were looking at Tesla as the latest way to display their personal success and/or their stand on breaking from the petroleum industry. Investors saw Tesla as the newest tech company and, later, the IBM/Microsoft/Apple wave that they missed decades ago. This supported Tesla’s growth through the tough times and prepared it for a position among the world’s automakers. But those days have come to an end and few companies will follow in its tire tracks.

Interest rates have risen and investment money is no longer cheap. Promised “eventual” profits aren’t good enough to find financiers for a risky entry into the automotive industry. And the new players do not seem to have engendered the “cult of personality” that helped prop up Elon Musk and Tesla this past decade. It’s a different world with different circumstances, leading to even fewer startups being successful in the long term.

AFS is tracking hundreds of EV startups. While most of them do not have the inertia to qualify for coverage in the AFS forecast, here are a few of the most significant startups and where they currently stand in the marketplace.

Rivian

Twenty-six-year-old RJ Scaringe launched his EV startup in 2009 after earning his PhD in mechanical engineering from MIT. Originally named Mainstream Motors, the company evolved into Avera Automotive and then Rivian in 2011. The initial planned vehicle was a sports car, but the company pivoted quickly to focus on autonomous ride-sharing vehicles. By 2016, Rivian settled on a pickup and a sport-utility as the company’s first products.