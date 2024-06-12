BACK TO ALL NEWS
Europe car makers that build models in China hit with new 31% import tariffs

European Commission announces new tariffs which are mainly aimed at penalising subsidised Chinese manufactures
13 June 2024

European car makers which build EVs in China and import them back to the continent will be hit with 21% additional duty taxes by the EU.

Announced yesterday by the European Commission, these new tariffs, which could go as high as 38.1% for some Chinese car makers, are aimed at levelling Europe's automotive playing field.

These new taxes would be on top of the existing 10% import tariff.

As well as penalising those Chinese manufacturers that are undercutting local rivals thanks to healthy government subsidies, the Commission is also hitting those – such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Renault – which have moved some production from Europe to China, where labour rates are cheaper.

