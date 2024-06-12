Europe car makers that build models in China hit with new 31% import tariffs

European car makers which build EVs in China and import them back to the continent will be hit with 21% additional duty taxes by the EU.

Announced yesterday by the European Commission, these new tariffs, which could go as high as 38.1% for some Chinese car makers, are aimed at levelling Europe's automotive playing field.

These new taxes would be on top of the existing 10% import tariff.

As well as penalising those Chinese manufacturers that are undercutting local rivals thanks to healthy government subsidies, the Commission is also hitting those – such as Mercedes-Benz, BMW, and Renault – which have moved some production from Europe to China, where labour rates are cheaper.