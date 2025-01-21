Sales of new electric cars fell in the European Union last year, according to new data released by industry body the ACEA.

Some 91,400 fewer EVs – or a 1% reduction in market share – were sold in the EU in 2024 compared with the year before.

The slump is tied to the withdrawal of EV subsidies in key markets, as governments across the EU tighten their belts.

Germany’s ministry for the economy and climate cut its €4500 (£3800) grant for EVs in December 2023, and EVs’ share of the nation’s new car market fell from 18.4%