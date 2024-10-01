China's BYD plans to become "European manufacturer" in 2025

BYD describes the impact of EU tariffs on imported Chinese EVs as “temporary damage” and anticipates it will be the best-positioned Chinese brand in the coming years thanks to local production plans and a flexible powertrain offering.

The brand, which has grown rapidly in Europe over the past two years, is due to open a new factory in Hungary by the end of next year, and another in Turkey soon after.

These will allow it to build European market cars in Europe and avoid the substantial tariffs imposed on Chinese-manufactured cars by the EU.

Speaking at the launch of the Seal U DM-i plug-in hybrid, the first PHEV to join BYD’s European and UK line-up, special European advisor Alfredo Altavilla told Autocar the brand was not happy with the tariffs but said plans were in motion to circumvent them.