China EV backlash is a replay of Japan fears 40 years ago

The backlash in the more right-wing media over the past week aimed at the increasing numbers of Chinese electric cars echoes the disquiet at the rise of Japanese imports more than 40 years ago.

Recognising the threat, back then UK came up with an smart solution: lure key Japanese car makers to make their vehicles here.

The Chinese are also looking to locate production in Europe as they seek to build closer relationships and reduce delivery times, but the UK at the moment is looking far less attractive as a manufacturing location.

As it stands, our ability to land China’s equivalent of Toyota, Nissan and Honda to build here right now is weak – but it doesn’t need to be.