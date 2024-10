Car makers in the UK are expected to hit their zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate targets in 2024 after new model launches and a record September pushed the industry out of the danger zone, according to the latest analysis of sales figures.

Monthly sales of EVs broke past 50,000 in September for only the second time, led by the Tesla Model Y, to account for a fifth of the market, according to figures published by automotive body the SMMT.