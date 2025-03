Just five years ago, BYD posted its third straight decline in annual sales. The 530,000 cars it sold in 2018 dropped to 470,000 in 2019 and then to 430,000 in 2020.

Last year, the Chinese company’s sales topped 4.2 million to make it the sixth largest car-making group in the world and the third best-selling brand.

Its ultimate goal, says executive vice-president Stella Li, is to become the world’s biggest car maker.