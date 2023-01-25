Editors briefing: Is it too late for UK to go electric?

In the latest episode of the Autocar Business Editors Briefing, the team reacts to the news of Britishvolt's collapse and considers whether it's already too late for the British car industry to prepare for electrification.

We also discuss the boom in sales enjoyed by luxury marques over the past few years and evaluate whether the bubble could pop as car production returns to normal rates.

Finally, we consider the case for Sony-Honda's new connected car brand, Afeela, and what's in it for both parties.

