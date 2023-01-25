BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Editors briefing: Is it too late for UK to go electric?
UP NEXT
BMW M3 CS unleashed with 542bhp and 479lb ft

Editors briefing: Is it too late for UK to go electric?

The team discusses the collapse of Britishvolt, plus the success of luxury brands, and the new Afeela brand
Autocar
News
1 min read
25 January 2023

In the latest episode of the Autocar Business Editors Briefing, the team reacts to the news of Britishvolt's collapse and considers whether it's already too late for the British car industry to prepare for electrification.

We also discuss the boom in sales enjoyed by luxury marques over the past few years and evaluate whether the bubble could pop as car production returns to normal rates.

Finally, we consider the case for Sony-Honda's new connected car brand, Afeela, and what's in it for both parties.

Listen now by clicking on the video box at the bottom of this page, or catch up with a previous episode at the following links:

Click here to listen to episode two

Click here to listen to episode one

Related articles

Advertisement

Latest business news

audi q5 scrapped
Covid lockdowns meant fewer cars were being crashed – further depleting the stock of scrap

Salvage industry's future uncertain as new car shortage bites

Salvage industry&#039;s future uncertain as new car shortage bites
Autocar Business Editors Briefing header
Listen to the Editors Briefing by clicking below
Editors briefing: Is it too late for UK to go electric?
Editors briefing: Is it too late for UK to go electric?
Ford Focus production Saarlouis
Ford does not have an additional model scheduled for production at Saarlouis after the Focus
BYD in talks to buy Ford Focus factory in Germany
BYD in talks to buy Ford Focus factory in Germany
ford badge detail
Ford CEO Jim Farley said in 2022 that "we absolutely have too many people in certain places"
Ford to cut 3200 European jobs, warns German union
Ford to cut 3200 European jobs, warns German union
Aston Villa Cazoo kit
Cazoo is cutting ties with Aston Villa after this season

Inside the industry: Cazoo's spectacular stock market drop

Inside the industry: Cazoo&#039;s spectacular stock market drop

View all business news

Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

lamborghini urus performante 2023 01 front tracking
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2023 UK first drive
Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Toyota Yaris GR Sport first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive

View all latest drives