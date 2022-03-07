What's behind the car industry's rush to split EV and ICE businesses

News that the Volkswagen Group is pulling the levers to spin off the highly profitable Porsche company makes it the most high-profile example in recent months of a growing trend to divide up automotive groups.

Why manufacturers and their suppliers are doing this boils down to two reasons: unlocking value and better preparing themselves for the shift to electric away from internal combustion engines.

The decision to list 25% of Porsche on the stock market is a good illustration of the first reason. Porsche has consistently been the Volkswagen Group’s most profitable arm in recent years, and therefore a separate listing could value it at as much as €90 billion (£75bn) – not far off the €116bn (£97bn) value of the entire Volkswagen Group, as per its current share price.

The Volkswagen Group would then pocket up to €11bn (£9bn) – a nice buffer against future disruption.

“Volkswagen is using the IPO [initial public offering] to effectively raise capital,” noted investment bank Jefferies.

The split will also give more freedom to Porsche, which has long chafed at having to share platforms, even with Audi.

The second reason was cited by Ford when it announced last Wednesday that it was splitting its car business into two separate divisions, one for EVs and one for ICE cars.

The idea is that the EV division – Ford Model E – will harness the strengths more associated with start-up companies, while the ICE division – Ford Blue – will attack costs to better extract profit from dwindling ICE sales.

Ford CEO Jim Farley said: “The reality is our legacy organisation has been holding us back. We had to change. “The customers are different. We think the goto-market is going to have to be different. The product development process and the kinds of products we develop are different. The procurement supply chains are all different. The talent is different.”

Splitting a company is a complex process, but dividing it can offer investors a much clearer idea of the strengths, weaknesses and future direction of each part.

For example, ICE cars are making a lot of money for manufacturers right now but have no long-term future, while the reverse is true of EVs.

However, investors often look deep into the future to value a company, meaning that, despite posting multiple billions of profit (as many are doing after a bumper year), car companies with ‘legacy’ operations aren’t valued anywhere close to Tesla, which has no historical ICE business.