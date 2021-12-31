BACK TO ALL NEWS
Tesla Model 3 on track to be Europe’s top-selling EV in 2021

The small saloon is easily beating electric rivals in the sales stakes, including the Volkswagen ID 3 and Renault Zoe
Rachel Burgess
News
2 mins read
31 December 2021

The Tesla Model 3 is on course to become Europe’s best-selling electric vehicle in 2021, amid huge growth in overall electric vehicle sales.

Tesla sold 112,687 Model 3s from January through to November, according to JATO Dynamics figures, easily making it the top-selling EV. 

The Volkswagen ID 3 is likely to be the second most popular EV with 62,467 units sold in the same period, an increase of 124 per cent year-on-year.

It is set to be closely followed by the Renault Zoe which had sales of 60,362 in the same period, down 28% over 2020.

In September this year, the Model 3 topped the overall car sales charts, becoming the first electric car to do so, outperforming regular combustion-engined best-sellers including the VW Golf and Renault Clio.

Based on the figures to November, Tesla will be the top-selling brand for electric vehicles overall this year. While the Model 3 is dominant, Tesla Model Y sales are also ramping up. There have been 18,036 sales of the small SUV so far in Europe this year.

 

In November, low–emission vehicles - electric, plug-in hybrid and hybrid - accounted for 26 per cent of European car sales, up from 12% in 2020 and only 5% in 2019.

With the semi-conductor shortage ongoing, car makers are pushing EVs to help them meet emissions targets and avoid fines, having prioritised expensive, higher-margin cars with higher emissions.

JATO Dynamic’s Felipe Munoz commented: “If you want a new car in this current environment, the chances are that EVs are going to be more accessible given the range of offers and incentives available.”

 

Join the debate

Comments
5
Add a comment…
gavsmit 31 December 2021

I know a lot of people who regard a Tesla like they would a car from a prestige manufacturer - they seem to have a real 'status' following, especially from people who are not usually interested in cars.

I'm not sure how much of that comes from the price rather than the quality of the car though.

Personally, the car holds no interest to me as it is too expensive like most (if not all) EVs (I know the price of ICE cars have rocketed in recent times too, but that's part of a scam to keep EV prices high).

Hopefully companies like Arrival can introduce no-nonsense EVs that either suit the bill for me or encourage other manufacturers to become realistic about what some customers want and what they are prepared to pay.

Peter Cavellini 31 December 2021

 But, has it sold on looks? or on its Technology?, it isn't a looker,it looks just as bland in White as it does in Blue, Black, I've seen inside a Model S' and I can't understand why it doesn't look the money,well, I value seeing enjoying what I'm driving,I'm not saying there bad Cars, they do what it says on the Tin, I just wish they look the money.

SmokingCoal 31 December 2021

There's been more MEB-based Volkswagen Group EVs sold across Europe this year that Model 3 or Model Y cars.

xxxx 31 December 2021

That'll be reported on in the 'Chassis Sales Figures' article then.

Paul Dalgarno 31 December 2021
SmokingCoal wrote:

There's been more MEB-based Volkswagen Group EVs sold across Europe this year that Model 3 or Model Y cars.

 

So this isn't an unbelievable success story? Like it or nor the Model 3 is a damned good car by any measure. Think the Model 3/Y outsold all Honda's combined in Europe this year? Not so shabby for a newcomer. 

