Subs exclusive: Mall stores are the new car showrooms

Westfield’s giant new Mall of the Netherlands near the Hague only opened in March last year but already there’s a sizeable hole where once sat a Volkswagen store.

The showroom/shop hybrid located in malls or city shopping streets is becoming more and more popular as car makers look to engage with customers away from industrial-estate dealerships.

Brands such as Tesla, Genesis, Lotus, Nio, Xpeng, MG, Porsche, Polestar and others are increasingly seeing the mall store as a key element of the sales process as they look to either establish themselves or rebrand for the electric era.

But you have to get it right. It’s not clear why the Volkswagen store in the Dutch Westfield failed to take off, but Martin Sewell, managing director of UK mall store pioneer Rockar, can guess at the reason: they were trying to sell cars.

“Pre-Covid, a lot of brands would set up a local dealer in a mall, then scratch their heads as to why they weren't selling any cars,” he said. “The first mistake is that people weren’t arriving to buy cars in the first place. The second one is putting in car salesmen.”

Call it a Store, a House, a Club, a Space, a Hub, a Studio, a Gallery (all names used by car companies): just don’t call it a dealership.

Mall stores shouldn’t be seen as a sales opportunity but rather a gentle bit of brand education. “We present our brand to people in their leisure time when they least expect it,” said Andrew Pilkington, managing director of Genesis UK, which has a ‘Studio’ in Westfield White City in west London and is eying up more as it looks to grow the premium brand.

“The evidence over a number of years, brands and markets is that mall outlets are not effective as an alternative to traditional dealerships in terms of making actual sales,” said Steve Young, managing director of automotive retail analyst company ICDP. “The economics only work if there is significant manufacturer support, on the basis that the outlet is part of their broader marketing effort.”

Measured against the dealership in the industrial estate, mall stores are high-cost. The rent is high, the staffing costs are sizeable given the need to have a larger team to cover the long hours malls are open (even if most don’t work on a commission basis), and there’s the added complication of running a test-drive fleet out of a multi-storey car park.

Viewed through the marketing lens however, it looks cheap. Sewell at Rockar makes the comparison with TV advertising, which might cost £60-70 million for a two- to three-month campaign. “It’s a fraction of that to represent yourself in a mall store, with the added benefit that customers can touch, sniff and interact with the cars,” he said. “A store would probably see more potential customers in a day than most dealers would see in a month.”