Stellantis UK to cut dealer partners pending review

Review of Stellantis UK dealers will be led by customer feedback rather than sales volumes
18 October 2022

Stellantis UK will cut sales partners which fail to deliver satisfactory customer service, amid a wider shake-up of its retail operations in the country aimed at simplifying the business.

A spokesperson told Autocar Business the firm was currently reviewing UK dealers based not on sales volumes but feedback. Given the review is “currently in play,” they affirmed they could not confirm the number of partners to be axed.

It will also depend on how dealers respond to the review and updated targets on customer feedback, implying some partners may be able to recover from the chopping block.

Despite the cuts, the spokesperson stated that the number of sales points would not be reduced, and that agency sales directly to customers would not replace franchises.

Agency sales are to play a key role in Alfa Romeo and DS’s retail revamp under the new Premium Brands division.

The two marques will transition to the sales method – already used by the likes of Genesis, Polestar and Tesla – from mid-2023.

Under the agency model, cars are purchased directly from the manufacturers rather than through a franchise dealership (for example Lookers or Robins and Day).

The Stellantis spokesperson confirmed this move is motivated by customer feedback around transparency; car buyers do not want to haggle for discounts and would prefer to know the price they will pay as soon as they walk into a showroom, the spokesperson said.

This can also boost profit in the long-term, too, because fixed pricing can boost residual values.

A Polestar 2 Standard Range, for example, is expected to retain almost 67% of its value after three years, according to data from Cap HPI. Meanwhile, the similarly priced Nissan Ariya – not sold under the agency model – is expected to be worth just 58% of its original price after three years.

Tony Whitehorn, consultant and ex-CEO of Hyundai UK, told Autocar Business in March that the agency model was in part financially motivated; manufacturers have “gone to the retailers [with] about 15% [margin] that they could actually take and reduce, and therefore help the margin.”

Stellantis UK’s investment in the agency model mirrors that of the premium brands with which it plans for Alfa Romeo and DS to compete.

Mercedes-Benz announced in May that it plans to axe around 10% of its dealerships globally in favour of agency showrooms. The marque aims for 80% of European sales to come through this method by 2025.

Volvo UK announced in March 2021 that it will sell 100% of its vehicles online, directly to customers, by 2030.

However, Stellantis will maintain traditional franchise dealerships “indefinitely” for its mainstream brands – Citroën, Fiat (and performance subsidiary Abarth), Jeep, Peugeot and Vauxhall – because they are an “important touchpoint on the customer journey,” said the Stellantis UK spokesperson.

That said, these brands will still be subject to organisational changes under a new ‘Network Operations’ arm which aims to simplify policy across the group and facilitate better communication with retail partners.

DS managing director Jules Tilstone will head up Jeep’s UK operations, while James Taylor – current brand-to-brand director for Stellantis UK – will take charge of Vauxhall.

Vauxhall marketing director Adam Wood becomes managing director of Peugeot, replacing Julie David.

David will head up the Premium Brands division, becoming the managing director for both Alfa Romeo and DS. However, these brands will still operate separate management teams, effectively reporting to David.

