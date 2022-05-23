Renault backs out of battle for sales chart top spots

The Renault Group will not be dragged into the battle to be the biggest electric vehicle seller, Cléa Martinet, Director of Sustainable Development, has said.

Although the Renault Zoe was only deposed as Europe’s best-selling EV by the Tesla Model 3 last year, and despite being joined by the electric Renault Megane E-Tech, Martinet said the firm had no ambitions to chase sales leadership.

“The goal is less about where we are in the charts and more about getting there in a honest, sustainable and holistic way,” she said. “Yes, the podium would be a nice goal, but doing so profitably for the long-term is more important.”

Martinet’s comments contrast with those of Volkswagen Group CEO Herbert Diess, who recently said that he expected his firm to battle closely with Tesla to be the world’s largest electric car maker by 2025.

Highlighting the need to make bigger profit margins over selling more cars, Martinet also stressed that this would not necessarily mean higher costs for car buyers.

“We are all aware that there is a question of social impacts if the cost of personal mobility goes up. But we do not necessarily see it going that way.

"The Alliance will work on more shared EVs and hybrids, bringing savings from scale, we have a common battery road map, including eventually solid state batteries that will also help, and we have already introduced the Dacia Spring, a low-cost EV. The cost of motoring does not have to rise as part of this.”