MG weighs up car sharing opportunities in the UK

MG has acquired a car-sharing business and plans to launch an offering this year, as it seeks to diversify beyond the traditional car retail structure.

MG UK commercial director Guy Pigounakis said that the details are still being finalised but that the venture is unlikely to be branded as MG.

He said the scheme would be a natural home for the 3 supermini, currently the least popular model in MG’s line-up, as car sharing best suits urban areas and thus smaller cars.

“We are just going through the acquisition at the moment and are looking at programme options,” said Pigounakis.

“We already have a considerable car-sharing business in China. We see car sharing playing well into A-segment cars, which are more popular in large metropolitan areas.

“It works particularly well for some public-sector organisations and companies who have a large number of users who don’t necessarily need a company car 24/7.

“There’s an opportunity there. You could have a fleet spanning the model range and use the car that’s most suitable to your needs.”

Pigounakis flagged the shrinking number of cars sold across the industry and the need to look at other avenues, despite MG’s recent success.

“A lot of that shrinking volume is down to Covid, but it will be interesting to see whether the market ever comes fully back,” he said.

The ZS EV is currently part of the fleet of leading car-sharing firm Zipcar.