Kia UK boss: how brand became an EV game-changer

Kia is one of a handful of car makers that beat the odds in 2021 amid Covid-19 and the semiconductor crisis, reporting significantly improved fortunes.

It sold 90,817 new cars in the UK, a year-on-year rise of 29.75%. We asked long-standing UK CEO Paul Philpott how Kia achieved this and what’s next for the Korean brand.

Kia has doubled its UK market share in the past 10 years to 5.5%. How?

“We’ve had a really good run for 10 to 15 years. Looking back over our history, there’s not been a sudden boom year, apart from scrappage [the government scheme of 2009 to 2010]. We’ve consistently grown our volume and market share off the back of, first and foremost, very strong progression in our product range and, latterly, through the increasingly fast pace towards electrification. That gives us a strong platform to make progress with the Kia brand. “We’ve become a very respected brand in the UK, and that’s a major change from where we were 10 years ago. The other factor alongside product, customer focus and our dealers is our seven-year warranty, which continues to be industry-leading.

What UK market share are you aiming for?

“We’re not looking to double it again in the next 10 years. I think we can establish ourselves in the top five or six players in that time. At the moment, we have an inflated market share, because we benefited from better supply than many of our competitors [during the pandemic and the chip crisis]. Our natural position is 5%, and we need to be in the sixes to hit the top-five players.”

What ensured you had a good supply of vehicles last year?

“Firstly, at the end of 2019, we stockpiled European car production because of Brexit and fear of tariffs. Secondly, in 2020, following the first lockdown, we saw a rapid bounce back in customer demand. That meant in the first quarter of 2021, we took a bullish approach to keep production plants producing and taking stock in the UK. We made sure our dealers had stock when demand came back following the second lockdown. We had a full compound of cars. That gave us a strong start.