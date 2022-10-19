BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jeep to “re-energise” UK dealer network
UP NEXT
New Rolls-Royce Spectre starts brand's EV rebirth

Jeep to “re-energise” UK dealer network

CEO Christian Meunier says Jeep has a "big opportunity" in the UK with electrified line-up
Mark Tisshaw
News
2 mins read
19 October 2022

Jeep will re-engage and “re-energise” its dealer network in the UK with the launch of the new Jeep Avenger SUV, according to CEO Christian Meunier.

The 4x4 brand’s sales have plummeted in the UK (down 69% this year alone, according to SMMT figures), and it now holds just a 0.5% share of the SUV market.

Speaking to Autocar at the Paris motor show, Meunier said that he would this week meet with French dealers to explain his plan and vision for the brand, and he aims to do the same in the UK soon. At the heart of it all lies the Jeep Avenger, an on-trend small electric SUV designed, engineered and built in Europe with European customers solely in mind – a first for the company.

Related articles

“The UK and France are very similar,” he said. “The UK has a brand that’s very established [Land Rover] but that’s not a problem. It’s only an opportunity, as off-roading is part of the culture. The problem when we launched Renegade and Compass is we didn’t have the right powertrains, so there was a tax issue and uncompetitive pricing.

“This degraded the image of Jeep, as our image was not seen as CO2-efficient. Now with our line-up, we are 100% electrified, and we can change the perception of the brand in the UK and France.”

Part of that change would come through Jeep giving new training and messaging to its dealers, and also a renewed marketing push and communications strategy to present a much friendlier face and image for the brand.

Meunier said: “We need to re-energise the dealer network. We’re doing it in France, and will do it in the UK. We will share the plan and our next three to four years. We need dealers to be engaged with the brand. We’re not mobility, we’re excitement, fun, passion and lifestyle. This is what sales people need to sell. You don’t sell Jeeps like Fiats.

“We need to do more work with Jeep on the marketing, make it more lifestyle-orientated and we need awareness of being electrified.

“It’s not just with money [spent on marketing] but in tone, emotion. We make products to make people happy. It’s not about price point, we need to sell the 'why' of Jeep. I don’t think we communicate well with Jeep in Europe.

Meunier says he sees “no fundamental reason” why Jeep cannot be a success in the UK, and the brand had a “big opportunity” to succeed.

Yesterday it was announced that Stellantis UK plans to cut dealer partners which consistently under-deliver on customer service, amid a wider shake-up of its retail operations.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Rolls-Royce factory workers 2022
Rolls-Royce's Goodwood facility employs more than 2000 people

Rolls-Royce to keep Goodwood factory at core of business

Rolls-Royce to keep Goodwood factory at core of business
DS Store Birmingham forecourt
Alfa Romeo and DS will be overseen by a new Premium Brands division
Stellantis UK to cut dealer partners pending review
Stellantis UK to cut dealer partners pending review
jeep avenger paris motor show 04 grill
The Jeep Avenger EV has been designed with Europe in mind
Analysis: Can the Jeep Avenger spur a sales revival?
Analysis: Can the Jeep Avenger spur a sales revival?
Polestar 3 2022 front quarter static
Polestar 3 SUV will have lifetime emissions report published, as with earlier 2
Polestar: Car makers must collaborate on climate goals
Polestar: Car makers must collaborate on climate goals
Ford Kuga PHEV 2021 front quarter charging
As the taxable value of company car benefit falls, are the discounts on low-emissions vehicles worth it to the Exchequer?

Inside the industry: could electrification kill company cars?

Inside the industry: could electrification kill company cars?

View all business news

Back to top

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Lamborghini Urus Performante front tracking
Lamborghini has shaved 47kg from the Urus
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
Lamborghini Urus Performante 2022 first drive
01 Kia XCeed facelift GT Line FD 2022 lead track
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Kia Xceed 1.5 T-GDi 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale tracking front
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Alfa Romeo Tonale Veloce 2022 first drive
Audi A7L driving front
Audi A7 L first drive
Audi A7 L first drive
chevrolet corvette z06 01 front tracking
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive
Chevrolet Corvette Z06 first drive

View all latest drives