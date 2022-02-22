Cupra plots EV range expansion and substantial sales increase

As it marks its fourth anniversary as a standalone performance brand, Cupra has detailed an ambitious plan to double its sales and expand its global presence.

The Seat-owned performance brand sold 79,300 cars worldwide in 2021, a 189% increase over 2020, and plans to double this to nearly 160,000 units in 2022, which would be more than a third of the volumes of its parent company.

The ambition forms part of an overarching strategy called Cupra X2, which will also see Cupra double its sales network and, ultimately, its turnover.

"Four years ago, many people doubted us, but we never doubted ourselves", said CEO Wayne Griffiths. "This year, we'll prove once again that nothing can hold back our unstoppable impulse."

The Spanish performance brand also confirmed it will add two new electric models to its portfolio: the production version of the Cupra Tavascan SUV concept in 2024 and a smaller urban EV inspired by the Cupra UrbanRebel concept in 2025. Each of these will use the VW Group's MEB EV architecture, like the Cupra Born hatchback which launches in the UK in April.

During a presentaiton of Cupra's new 'Hyperverse' virtual reality platform, CEO Wayne Griffiths showed the silhouettes of two new pure-electric models that will follow the Tavascan and UrbanRebel. Details of each are thin on the ground, but one looks to be a more compact electric SUV and the other a lower-slung saloon - perhaps based on the upcoming Volkswagen Aero-B.

Last year, Cupra's new Formentor SUV accounted for 70% of its global sales, with 54,600 units sold. Demand for the bespoke model, Cupra said, "has exceeded all expectations".

Some 41% of its cars, meanwhile, were electrified. Its first pure-EV, the Born, only launched in November, but by the end of the year Cupra had already delivered 3300 units, which it called "a promising start".