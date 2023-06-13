Aston Martin starts retail rethink by opening ultra-luxury dealership

Aston Martin’s push to become an ultra-luxury global brand has taken a leap forward with the launch of its first global flagship bespoke dealership in New York, with a second one in London to follow. The new businesses will “show the world how you will be treated as an Aston Martin customer,” boss Lawrence Stroll told Autocar.

Launched as part of a drive from the British brand to grow its Q divison and target a share of the ever-expanding personalisation market – currently dominated by the likes of Bentley's Mulliner division, Mercedes-Maybach and Rolls-Royce – the dealerships are not your typical showrooms and “will blow your mind”, added Stroll.

Its first, named Q New York and launched in the brand’s largest market, arrives with a key focus on serving clients looking for unique bespoke touches on their purchases, as well as on creating special one-offs.