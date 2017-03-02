Why online dealer reputation matters (and 8 easy ways to improve it)

When it comes to retail, customer sentiment sits at the heart of the process. And while physical word of mouth remains as powerful as ever, the best and most forward-looking dealers need to evolve with the times to properly manage their online reputation alongside their in-person experience. According to Reputation, the software platform that manages consumer feedback from acquisition to loyalty, doing this effectively can yield increased sales of up to 10%.

Reputation has helped some of the world’s most recognisable brands manage their online reputation by helping them listen to, and understand, customer sentiment for more than 15 years. As outlined in its Automotive Industry 2022 report, Reputation has analysed over 5 million online reviews of dealerships and in-depth surveys of car buyers, letting it rank brands, dealer groups and dealerships from around the world using its industry-leading Reputation Score metric.

This essential tool can help businesses measure their reputation, and understand how to improve both customer acquisition and loyalty. Research shows that dealerships with higher Reputation Scores generate 2x higher conversion rates and 9.9x more actions, while Reputation’s data can also help brands identify actionable insights and take steps to improve customer retention.

“We created the Reputation platform to help brands benchmark their performance in real-time – from the brand level all the way down to their individual location,” says Reputation CEO Joe Fuca. “We take a snapshot of the entire automotive industry around the world, based on millions of customer insights. From this data, we’ve ranked the dealerships and manufacturers who provide the best overall customer experience.”

To find out more about how to manage your brand’s online reputation, download the full Automotive Industry 2022 Report here. If you want even more insight, sign up to Autocar Business’s next webinar hosted on 23 March – in which Autocar’s editor Mark Tisshaw will be asking Matthew Patchett of Reputation and other industry experts why customer experience is more important than ever in the automotive industry.

For more in-depth insight into why your online reputation matters (and how to improve it), click to download the full Automotive Industry 2022 report

Sign up for our exclusive Autocar Business webinar ‘Why the car dealer has never been more important’ on 23 March – featuring in-depth expert analysis from Autocar editor Mark Tisshaw and Reputation’s Matthew Patchett

Why does online reputation matter?

As every good dealer knows, loyalty is the key to growing your business, and that starts with a great customer experience. “The future of the automotive industry hinges on the value of the customer experience,” says Reputation CEO Joe Fuca. “A great experience transcends product features. Brands that intrinsically understand this point develop a deep emotional bond with their customers – so powerful that they can’t help but spread the word to others. Great experiences drive customer loyalty, and loyal customers create new customers.”