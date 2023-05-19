Volvo UK confirms switch to agency sales model from June

Volvo UK has confirmed it will switch to the ‘agency’ sales model – in which it will sell cars directly to buyers at fixed prices, rather than wholesale to dealers – from June.

As previously reported by Autocar, the UK is the first market in which the brand will operate the sales model. Sweden is the next market earmarked for the switch, with other European countries following later.

The move will not result in the closure of the Volvo Cars retailers, the brand said in a statement.

Volvo UK managing director Kristian Elvefors said: “Evolving consumer needs are the driving force behind this change.