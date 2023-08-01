BACK TO ALL NEWS
Lotus opens flagship London dealer ahead of major sales push

Mayfair ‘brand centre’ opens to build brand awareness and cater to most valued clients
1 August 2023

Lotus has opened its flagship London showroom to the public, commencing the next stage of a worldwide sales push aimed at growing the firms annual volumes to 150,000 cars by 2028.

The so-called “hyperspace” opposite the iconic Ritz hotel is intended to communicate the brand’s values and new product portfolio as it kicks off its electric reinvention – growing annual deliveries well beyond the current benchmark of around 1500 cars per year.

“We need to tell the brand story,” explained Niels de Gruijter, executive director of Lotus Cars Europe, alluding to the opportunity afforded by Lotus’s rich history. “Thats why we are here at this iconic location in the middle of London – in the middle of Mayfair – to reach this.”

The showroom has been designed with a digital-first approach intended to maximise its appeal.

