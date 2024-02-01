Volvo to stop funding Polestar

Volvo Cars is set to stop funding Polestar and is evaluating redistributing its shares in the spin-off company to its shareholders.

Electric-only performance brand Polestar was founded in 2017 as a joint venture between Volvo Cars and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group – which also owns Volvo. Currently, Volvo Cars holds a 48.3 per cent stake in Polestar, which in 2022 was listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

Volvo announced the plan to stop funding Polestar as part of its 2023 financial results. The company is planning to further ramp up its electric car projects in the coming years, including what Volvo boss Jim Rowan called “large-scale investments in the creation and adoption of new technologies and future-fit production facilities.”

He added that, as a result, “our focus is on developing Volvo Cars and concentrating our resources on our own ambition journey”.