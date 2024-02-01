BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volvo to stop funding Polestar
UP NEXT
83% of motorists want to ditch parking apps

Volvo to stop funding Polestar

Volvo announced the plan to stop funding the Polestar brand as part of its 2023 financial results.
James Attwood, digital editor
News
2 mins read
1 February 2024

Volvo Cars is set to stop funding Polestar and is evaluating redistributing its shares in the spin-off company to its shareholders.

Electric-only performance brand Polestar was founded in 2017 as a joint venture between Volvo Cars and Zhejiang Geely Holding Group – which also owns Volvo. Currently, Volvo Cars holds a 48.3 per cent stake in Polestar, which in 2022 was listed on the NASDAQ stock exchange.

Volvo announced the plan to stop funding Polestar as part of its 2023 financial results. The company is planning to further ramp up its electric car projects in the coming years, including what Volvo boss Jim Rowan called “large-scale investments in the creation and adoption of new technologies and future-fit production facilities.”

Related articles

He added that, as a result, “our focus is on developing Volvo Cars and concentrating our resources on our own ambition journey”.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

ds3 review 2024 01 cornering front
DS 3 E-Tense
6
DS 3 E-Tense
Mercedes-Benz S-Class
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review
8
Used Mercedes-Benz S-Class 2006-2013 review
1 Skoda Enyaq IV 2021 RT hero front
Skoda Enyaq
9
Skoda Enyaq
01 BMW X5 xDrive50e review 2024 lead front cornering
BMW X5
9
BMW X5
byd seal review 2024 01 action front
BYD Seal
7
BYD Seal

View all car reviews