BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Toyota honorary chairman Shoichiro Toyoda dies aged 97
UP NEXT
Volkswagen Golf to be reborn as £20,000 EV alongside hot GTI

Toyota honorary chairman Shoichiro Toyoda dies aged 97

Toyoda helped push the firm to become a global competitor and oversaw the development of Lexus and the Prius
News
2 mins read
15 February 2023

Former Toyota boss and honorary chairman Shoichiro Toyoda, who spearheaded the Japanese manufacturer’s transformation into a global car brand, has died in Japan aged 97. 

The son of Toyota founder Kiichiro Toyoda, Shoichiro began his career at the firm in 1952. He went on to become president of Toyota in 1982 before assuming the position of chairman from 1992 to 1999. 

In total, Toyoda served on Toyota’s board for 57 years, making him the firm’s longest-serving director. He took the position of honorary chairman in 2009 and remained in the role until his death on Tuesday 14 February 2023. 

Related articles

Japan’s prime minister, Fumio Kishida, said: "Shoichiro Toyoda raised Toyota to become the world's top auto maker”. 

An influential engineer, Toyoda led the company’s expansion into manufacturing in the US, which helped the firm to cement its position as a world power in the automotive industry and revolutionised its cost structure and product localisation. 

He also introduced a system of “total quality control”, which allowed Toyota’s workers to suggest improvements to production in order to slash defects - a system that was later replicated by other car makers. 

After he took the position of president in 1982, Toyota’s vehicle sales in the US increased from 711,993 to 1.1 million in 1990 - an increase of 49%. 

Toyoda also spearheaded the development of Lexus, Toyota’s premium and luxury sub-brand, which was founded in 1989 by Eiji Toyoda, who Shoichiro succeeded as president.

In addition, he presided over the launch of the Toyota Prius, which kick-started the company’s development of hybrid powertrains. 

Toyoda’s death comes a month after his son, Akio Toyoda, announced he would step down as president and CEO of the company. 

Akio, who assumed the role of president in 2009, is an avid petrolhead who actively promoted Toyota and Lexus sports cars during his tenure, including the Lexus LFA and Toyota GR Yaris. 

He also led the company’s initial push into battery-electric vehicle production, unveiling a series of concepts in 2021. 

Advertisement

Latest business news

Shoichiro Toyoda
Shoichiro Toyoda began his career at Toyota in 1952 and served on the board for 57 years

Toyota honorary chairman Shoichiro Toyoda dies aged 97

Toyota honorary chairman Shoichiro Toyoda dies aged 97
zeekr 003 front three quarter
The Zeekr X crossover is expected to share its underpinnings with the Smart #1
Analysis: Why it is time to start watching Zeekr
Analysis: Why it is time to start watching Zeekr
ford badge detail
Ford of Europe's workforce is being downsized in pursuit of a "leaner and more cost-competitive structure"
Ford cuts 3800 jobs in Europe, 1300 of them in the UK
Ford cuts 3800 jobs in Europe, 1300 of them in the UK
Renault Megane E Tech Jaguar I Pace VW ID Buzz electric cars
UK's charger network is the result of leaving it to the free market

Inside the industry: Charging panic undermines electric car transition

Inside the industry: Charging panic undermines electric car transition
lexus electrified concept front three quarter
Lexus is preparing a battery-electric successor to the LFA supercar for a 2030 launch
Toyota to adopt 'EV-first' approach under new boss
Toyota to adopt &#039;EV-first&#039; approach under new boss

View all business news

Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

toyota corolla road test 2023 23 front tracking
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Toyota Corolla 1.8 Hybrid 2023 first drive
Mazda CX 60 Diesel front 3:4 driving hero
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
Mazda CX-60 3.3 e-SkyActiv D 2023 first drive
01 Genesis GV60 RWD FD 2023 hero front
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
Genesis GV60 Premium UK first drive
01 Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 FD 2023 front driving
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
Peugeot 408 Puretech 130 2023 UK first drive
lexus lc5 review 2023 01 front
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive
Lexus LC 500 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives