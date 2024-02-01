The stock market has fallen out of love with electric cars

Renault’s decision to cancel the stock market listing of its Ampere division is the latest in a series of postponements, cancellations or – for those that did float – mistimed listings for EV-angled businesses.

Lotus missed its deadline last year to list its electric arm in the US via the SPAC method and now says it will try for the first quarter of this year.

Meanwhile, the planned US listing of fellow Geely brand Zeekr has been similarly postponed amid disagreements about its valuation and the turmoil in global financial markets, sources told Reuters in November.

And in Germany, the Volkswagen Group has gone cool on plans to list its PowerCo battery business, Bloomberg reported this week, quoting unnamed sources.