Stellantis names new UK boss ahead of business 'correction'

Stellantis UK has named Eurig Druce as its new managing director.

He will replace Maria Grazia Davino, who is understood to have been placed on gardening leave ahead of a move to another manufacturer.

Druce has worked in what is now Stellantis since joining Peugeot UK as an apprentice in 2001. He spent three years heading up Citroën’s British arm between 2020 and 2023 before serving as sales chief for Stellantis UK. He was named Peugeot UK boss only in July this year and will continue in that role until his replacement is found.

Davino was appointed group managing director for Stellantis UK in July last year and was promptly vocal about the “major operational issues” that the business faced.