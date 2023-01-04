BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Report: New Ssangyong owner plans rebrand as KG Mobility
UP NEXT
2023 Volkswagen ID 7: new Tesla Model 3 rival arrives

Report: New Ssangyong owner plans rebrand as KG Mobility

New owner ends long period of uncertainty for Ssangyong and plans to shed ‘painful image’
charlie_martin_headshot
News
2 mins read
4 January 2023

Ssangyong Motor will be rebranded as KG Mobility to shed its “painful image”, new parent company KG Group chairman Kwak Jae-sun has said.

Speaking at an industry event, Jae-sun was quoted by the Korea Herald as saying: “The name Ssangyong Motor has a fandom with good memories, but it also has a painful image.

“From now, all Ssangyong cars will come out to the world under the name of KG.”

The name change is subject to shareholders’ approval at a general meeting in March.

The South Korean car manufacturer was purchased by KG for 950 billion won (£620 million) in August 2022, ending nearly two years of uncertainty for Ssangyong.

The brand filed for receivership – volunteering for a dramatic restructuring overseen by the South Korean courts – in December 2020, after previous owner Mahindra withdrew all investment, having failed to turn the business around in a decade under its wing.

It was almost purchased for £187 million by Edison Motors – a nascent company producing electric buses and commercial vehicles – but the deal fell through after Edison failed to meet a payment deadline in March 2022.

The Korea Economic Daily reported after the deal broke down that unionised workers at Ssangyong opposed the buyout, doubting Edison’s ability to finance the company.

It is currently unclear whether Sssangyong’s name change will affect the company’s UK operations. When contacted by Autocar Business for clarification, a spokesperson for Ssangyong Motor UK said "it is too early to comment further from a UK perspective at this stage".

The changes do not affect the future of the Ssangyong Torres, the firm's second electric car slated to hit UK shores, joining the existing Ssangyong Korando e-Motion crossover.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Volkswagen ID 7 camo front quarter static CES 2023
Volkswagen unveiled the ID 7 at CES 2023 in an exuberant, QR-code-inspired camouflage

Big European names show motoring future at CES 2023

Big European names show motoring future at CES 2023
Ssangyong Korando e motion 2022 front quarter tracking
Ssangyong adopted its name in 1986 when it was acquired by the Ssangyong Group
Report: New Ssangyong owner plans rebrand as KG Mobility
Report: New Ssangyong owner plans rebrand as KG Mobility
Carl-Peter Forster, Storedot Chairman
Carl-Peter Forster also has a seat on the board of Gordon Murray Design, among other companies
Storedot hires ex-Jaguar Land Rover boss as chairman
Storedot hires ex-Jaguar Land Rover boss as chairman
Lexus NX 450h front quarter tracking 2022
Currently, Lexus only takes orders for plug-in hybrid versions of its key NX SUV
Why Lexus is yet to break into the UK mainstream
Why Lexus is yet to break into the UK mainstream
DS Store showroom 2018
DS had the biggest increase in the typically achievable cash Target Price discount
New-car discounts reflect ongoing market turbulence
New-car discounts reflect ongoing market turbulence

View all business news

Back to top

Sales of a combustion-engined Torres variant – not bound for the UK – began in South Korea last year.

Related articles

Ssangyong – South Korea’s oldest car manufacturer, founded in 1954 – adopted the name in 1986 after being acquired by the Ssangyong Group. It was previously known as Dong-A-Motor Co and Ha Dong Hwan Motor.

Producing a series of competitively priced, hardy 4x4s and family cars, it has historically struggled to make an impression outside South Korea. 

According to figures from vehicle registrations data tracker carsalesbase.com, Ssangyong’s European sales peaked at 32,840 in 2007. They plunged dramatically during the 2008 financial crisis to 9700 units and have not surpassed 20,000 annual sales in the region since.

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1014 62f0c6d939d43 (1)
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-2008 2022 UK first drive
peugeot e 208 2022 01 front tracking
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Peugeot e-208 2022 UK first drive
Lamborghini Urus S front tracking
Tweaked V8 in Urus S gains an additional 16bhp
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
Lamborghini Urus S first drive
mercedes glc 300e 2023 01 frnt tracking
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
Mercedes-Benz GLC 300e 2023 first drive
alpina b3 touring 2023 01 front tracking
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive
Alpina B3 Touring 2023 first drive

View all latest drives