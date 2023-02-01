BACK TO ALL NEWS
Peugeot pledges stronger UK brand image and affordability focus
Peugeot pledges stronger UK brand image and affordability focus

CEO Linda Jackson details how French brand plans to transform its product range and customer experience
Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
1 February 2023

Peugeot has an “enormous opportunity” to grow in the UK and it is currently “one of the best-kept secrets” in the market.

That’s according to company CEO Linda Jackson, who wants the brand to rediscover itself in the UK and grow once more. In 2022, it sold just over 50,000 cars in the UK, but 15 years ago it sold more than 140,000.

“We’ve been very quiet,” she said. “We’ve not talked about or communicated the wide range of vehicles and technologies we have or talked about our electrification. We need to build our awareness again. It’s about communicating a sharp message.

“The 208 is the best-selling car in Europe. The e-208 is the best-selling electric car. Do people in the UK know that? It’s about credibility and trust. All that comes with familiarity. It’s not just about growing market share but getting sustainable growth in the UK.

“We’re not just going to be pushing metal. There's an enormous opportunity with the product range and the brand experience.”

Phil York, Peugeot’s global marketing director, said it was important for Peugeot “to be simpler” with its messaging, particularly around electrification. “We will be more transparent with costs and be a voice of reason around electrification, taking cars into communities,” he explained.

Jackson confirmed she was “not going to change” Peugeot’s brand positioning and move further upmarket and said that the brand was “mainstream but the higher end of mainstream”. She added: “This fits in with the other Stellantis brands.”

All 14 Stellantis brands had been tasked by group CEO Carlos Tavares to distil their brand into one word. For Peugeot, that was ‘allure’. “It’s the power of attraction, charisma and magnetism,” said Jackson.

She wants the brand to become even stronger. “In the past, you would buy a 3008 and then say it’s a Peugeot. Now I want people to say they’ve bought a Peugeot that happens to be a 3008,” she said.

Jackson said Peugeot remained committed to keeping affordable models in its line-up, despite the demise of city cars like the Peugeot 108. “All companies are struggling to make cars in the A-segment,” she said. “At Peugeot, we're tackling accessibility with consumer offers.”

This includes a scheme being trialled in France called 'Peugeot-as-you-go’ whereby buyers pay €150 to get access to a new e-208 for two years and are able to drive 500km (311 miles) per month in it. Excess kilometres are charged at seven cents each. Another example is an all-in subscription service in the Netherlands.

Peugeot UK managing director Adam Wood confirmed that Peugeot was keen to bring both schemes to the UK if the trials were successful.

Jackson said the lack of progress in building an infrastructure to support electric cars was “frustrating” but the company was focused on helping its customers install wallboxes, possibly by including the costs into any subscription package.

There were no plans to offer the PSE performance badge on other Peugeots beyond the 508 at present, Jackson confirmed. Nor were there any plans to extend the range beyond the current model line-up, although the new 408 best demonstrates how Peugeot is willing to try new bodystyles within its existing range boundaries.

“We’re not going to be a car manufacturer with a car in every niche,” she said. “We may evolve what we have with different shapes and concepts, like with the 308. We will always need cars in the C-segment, but the shape and silhouette will change, inevitably.

“I look at all different types of customers coming into the 408. It’s people who are bored of SUVs, who are moving up from the C-segment or don’t want just another D-segment saloon. It challenges segments and concepts.

"Will the next models from Peugeot be bland or boring? No. We will be even more daring with designs.”

