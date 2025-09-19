Nissan has appointed Massimiliano Messina as its new chairperson for the AMIEO region.

Messina takes over the role – which focuses on Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania regions – from Guillaume Cartier, who was appointed in 2021.

The change means Cartier will now solely focus on his role as chief performance officer – a global position he previously held alongside his AMEIO chairperson responsibilities.

Messina takes on the role at a pivotal time for the Japanese car maker as it ramps up its EV push in Europe and attempts to solidify its presence in the Middle East and African markets, and all while being part of a huge cost-saving drive that has resulted in factories closing, design centres downsizing and jobs being cut.