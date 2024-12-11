BACK TO ALL NEWS
Mercedes CEO Ola Källenius named new head of ACEA

Källenius says he will work toward “market-driven” transition to electric cars as head of European industry lobby group

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
1 min read
11 December 2024

Mercedes-Benz CEO Ola Källenius has been named as the next president of lobby group the European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA).

He will replace Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo, who won the position at the start of 2023 and has now served the maximum two-year term.

Källenius said he would focus on “improving regulatory conditions with the goal of sharpening our competitive edge in the digital and electric era”.

He added that the ACEA would work towards a “market-driven decarbonisation of our industry”, hinting that it may lobby European Union officials to slow the pace at which it mandates the transition to EVs.

