BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hyundai Europe boss steps down after four years in top job
UP NEXT
Kia Sportage facelift brings chunky look and upgraded hybrid

Hyundai Europe boss steps down after four years in top job

Michael Cole will retire after 15 years with the Hyundai Motor Group and 40 years in automotive

Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
5 November 2024

Hyundai Europe has announced that its president and CEO, Michael Cole, will retire at the end of this year.

Cole joined the Hyundai Motor Group in 2009 when he left Toyota GB to become the managing director of Kia UK. He has remained with the group since then, having been named head of Hyundai Europe in July 2020. 

He has overseen the successful launch of several notable models amid the brand’s push upmarket, including the Ioniq 5 and the current-generation Tucson, with the latter a regular fixture in the region’s best-seller lists.

Related articles

Cole started in the motor industry four decades ago, working within Ford’s UK dealer network.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Land Rover Discovery
Used Land Rover Discovery 2004-2016 review
8
Used Land Rover Discovery 2004-2016 review
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX review front cornering
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
7
Volkswagen ID 3 GTX
Volkswagen Golf GTE review front cornering
Volkswagen Golf GTE
7
Volkswagen Golf GTE
Renault Rafale 2024 review front corner 0373
Renault Rafale
Renault Rafale
Audi RS Q8 2024 review front tracking 17623
Audi RS Q8
Audi RS Q8

View all car reviews