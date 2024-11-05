Hyundai Europe boss steps down after four years in top job

Hyundai Europe has announced that its president and CEO, Michael Cole, will retire at the end of this year.

Cole joined the Hyundai Motor Group in 2009 when he left Toyota GB to become the managing director of Kia UK. He has remained with the group since then, having been named head of Hyundai Europe in July 2020.

He has overseen the successful launch of several notable models amid the brand’s push upmarket, including the Ioniq 5 and the current-generation Tucson, with the latter a regular fixture in the region’s best-seller lists.

Cole started in the motor industry four decades ago, working within Ford’s UK dealer network.