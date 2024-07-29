Gordon Murray CEO: No regrets selling EV division to focus on ICE

The Gordon Murray Group has been reinventing itself for years now, with projects focusing on production, electrification and even cheap transportation for emerging economies.

Now, however, the group started by and named for the famed Formula 1 designer (now executive chairman of the group) is just focused on million-pound-plus supercars.

Last year the company sold its EV-focused Gordon Murray Technologies (GMT) to an investment agency controlled by the Abu Dhabi government. That helped to pay for the production and further development of the V12-powered T50 supercar and the delayed follow-up, the T33.