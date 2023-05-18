BACK TO ALL NEWS
Geely ups Aston Martin stake to 17%

Chinese car giant behind Volvo, Polestar, Lotus and others invests £234 million in British manufacturer
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
18 May 2023

Geely has upped its stake in Aston Martin to 17% at a cost of around £234 million, giving it a non-executive seat on the British manufacturer’s board of directors.

The move makes the Chinese giant the third-largest shareholder in Aston Martin, behind the Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund (18% holding) and the Lawrence Stroll-led Yew Tree Consortium (21%). 

Geely has also agreed not to acquire more than 22% of Aston Martin until August 2024, unless it makes a formal offer that is recommended by company directors. It can also increase its stake if a third party – not acting with Geely – announces a formal offer for Aston Martin.

Simultaneously, Yew Tree has agreed not to buy or sell any ordinary shares for the next 90 days and will not exceed a 25% stake in Aston Martin until August 2024.

