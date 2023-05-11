Geely 'open to collaborate' with other car firms in global expansion

The boss of Chinese car giant Geely, which owns Volvo, Polestar and Lotus, says the firm has no plans to launch any further new brands – but it is actively chasing partnerships with other manufacturers.

Speaking at the Financial Times' Future of the Car summit, Zhejiang Geely Holding CEO Daniel Donghui Li said the company is “always open to collaborate and develop partnerships”.

Zhejiang Geely Holding owns a large number of car firms and brands, which also include Geely Auto in China, new EV brands including Zeekr and Lynk&Co, and the British LEVC commercial vehicle firm. It also runs Smart in a joint venture with Mercedes-Benz, has a partnership with Renault in South Korea and last October bought a 7.6% stake