Fisker future in deeper doubt as rescue talks fall through

Failure to strike deal with "large auto maker", widely reported to be Nissan, put $150m of investment at risk
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
25 March 2024

Fisker’s rescue talks with a "large auto maker", widely reported to be Nissan, have fallen through, putting the future of the American electric car start-up into deeper doubt.

Fisker last week paused production of its Ocean SUV as it sought crucial funding from the company, with a potential $400 million (£316m) on the table. 

It was understood that Nissan would exchange a cash injection for access to the platform underpinning the upcoming Fisker Alaska pick-up, in order to develop its own compact truck.

Nissan was to build the prospective model alongside the Alaska at one of its plants in North America.

