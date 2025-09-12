BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Cyber attack could be costing JLR £5 million a day
UP NEXT
Industry plans for new small, affordable car class backed by EU

Cyber attack could be costing JLR £5 million a day

British firm has made no cars since hackers infiltrated its computer systems on 1 September

Nick Gibbs
News
4 mins read
12 September 2025

JLR could be losing up to £5 million a day in profit as it continues to suffer the consequences of a devastating cyber attack that shut down its operations on 1 September.

The shutdown of car production in the British firm’s two factories in the UK as well as those in China, India and Slovakia means an average loss of 1000 cars a day, based on normalised production figures, according to David Bailey, professor of business economics at Birmingham Business School. That equates to a daily revenue loss of around £72 million, which, based on current profit margins, could severely impact the company’s earnings.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Renault Captur E Tech Hydrid 2025 jb20250905 1202 1600x1067 12192479 2a83 4e96 9d35 032580dcfddb
Renault Captur
7
Renault Captur
BMW 1 Series review 2025 01 front cornering
BMW 1 Series
7
BMW 1 Series
Polestar 5 250911 2067
Polestar 5 prototype review
Polestar 5 prototype review
Chery Tiggo 7 Plug in Hybrid 003
Chery Tiggo 7
Chery Tiggo 7
XPENG G9 review 001 front tracking
Xpeng G9
Xpeng G9

View all car reviews