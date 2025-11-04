Bentley saw profits fall by almost two-thirds in the first nine months of the year, in sharp contrast to the continued success of its Volkswagen Group stablemate Lamborghini.

A combination of lower sales, higher US tariffs and expenses related to the cancellation of the Porsche-led electric large-car platform contributed to the drop, according to financial documents posted by Bentley’s managing brand, Audi.

Bentley profits plunged 62% to €115 million (£101.3m) in the nine months to the end of September, slashing the brand’s operating profit margin to 6.1%,