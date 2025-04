Aston Martin almost halved its losses during the first three months of 2025 compared with the same period a year ago.

It recorded a loss before tax of £79.6 million, down 43% from the £138.8m it lost in the first quarter of 2024.

This was despite a 13% reduction in revenue, to £233.9m.

It cited lower sales of high-value ‘special’ cars (such as the Valour) as a key reason. Sales