The company bringing China's digital bling to Europe's dashboards

The Chinese car buyer is well known for valuing digital experience above pretty much all others. So it makes sense that a company with a background of fulfilling their need for flashy graphics, multiple apps and smartphone integration should come knocking on the doors of Western car makers.

This is the plan of Ecarx, a technology company co-founded by Geely creator Eric Li 2017 with an HQ slap bang next to Tower Bridge in London

Ecarx is currently the supplier of infotainment-related software and hardware to 12 Geely brands such as Smart, Lynk&Co and Volvo.