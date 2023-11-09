Why manufacturers have pulled back on subscriptions

Manufacturers are backing off from subscription – short-term flexible contracts, offering customers the ability to switch or hand back vehicles with little notice.

Often colloquially referred to as ‘Netflix for cars’, the format was popularised at the beginning of the decade and has been championed by some providers as a revolutionary way of accessing vehicles.

Autocar contacted seven OEMs advertising subscription products and asked about the format’s progress. Four did not respond, one could not provide an answer, and a source at another told us it had stopped offering cars via subscription.