Tesla chases volume over profit in autonomy gamble

Elon Musk attributes recent price cuts to the forecasted profitability of in-car subscription services
News
24 April 2023

Tesla confirmed it had planned to go against the recent trend of the wider car industry and prioritise sales over profits with its recent price cuts, resulting in lower-than-expected margins for the first quarter of the year.

“We've taken a view that pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice here versus a lower volume and higher margin,” CEO Elon Musk said on the company’s call with analysts after releasing its first-quarter figures.

Tesla delivered 422,875 vehicles in the first three months, up 36% on the same period the year before. Revenue was up 18% to almost $20 billion but operating profits fell 26% to $2.7 billion. Operating margin fell to 11.4%,

