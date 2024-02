The UK registered its millionth electric car in January 2024, as the fleet market continued to drive growth in registrations of zero-emissions models.

A total of 142,876 new cars were sold over the past month, making it the market’s strongest January since the pandemic hit in 2020.

Of these cars, 20,935 were electric, giving EVs a market share of 14.7%.

This is up 1.6%