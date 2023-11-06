UK records best October for new car sales since 2019

The UK’s new car market last month recorded its strongest October since the Covid pandemic, as 153,529 models left showrooms.

This represents a 14.3% increase on the figures recorded in the same month in 2022, according to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), and a 7.2% rise compared with October 2019.

For reference, 153,599 new cars were sold in the UK during October 2018.

The most popular powertrain choice continued to be petrol (including mild hybrids), with 84,451 sales, followed by electric (23,943) and parallel hybrid (19,574).