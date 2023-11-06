BACK TO ALL NEWS
UK records best October for new car sales since 2019

Storm clouds loom, however, as private sales of electric cars remain disproportionately low
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
6 November 2023

The UK’s new car market last month recorded its strongest October since the Covid pandemic, as 153,529 models left showrooms.

This represents a 14.3% increase on the figures recorded in the same month in 2022, according to figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), and a 7.2% rise compared with October 2019.

For reference, 153,599 new cars were sold in the UK during October 2018.

The most popular powertrain choice continued to be petrol (including mild hybrids), with 84,451 sales, followed by electric (23,943) and parallel hybrid (19,574).

