Tesla reclaims EV sales crown from BYD despite huge shortfall

Tesla delivered around 63,000 fewer cars than expected last quarter, but still outpaced Chinese rival BYD
Felix Page
2 April 2024

Tesla reclaimed its position as the world's best-selling electric car manufacturer last quarter, overtaking Chinese rival BYD despite its number of deliveries falling well short of expectations.

From 1 January to 31 March, the American firm said it produced around 433,000 vehicles and delivered 386,810 - down nearly 40,000 on the same period last year, and some 63,000 units short of what had been expected.

Shares plunged 7% on the announcement of the shortfall, which Tesla attributes to the introduction of the updated Model 3 at its Fremont plant in Texas, shipping diversions caused by the Red Sea conflict and a production stoppage following a power outage at its Berlin factory, which has been claimed as an act of arson by environmental activists. 

A global softening in electric car demand will also have been a factor in Tesla's downturn, despite its efforts to spark uptake by slashing its prices in various markets over the past few months.

