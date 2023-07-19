Tesla Model Y beats Dacia Sandero to become Europe's best-seller

The Tesla Model Y has surged to the top of the sales charts, finishing June as Europe’s best-selling car and topping the leaderboard for overall sales in the first six months of 2023.

It’s the first time a battery-electric car has topped the sales chart at the half-year stage and means the Model Y finished ahead of other hugely popular models such as the Dacia Sandero, Vauxhall Corsa and Volkswagen T-Roc.

According to Dataforce statistics received by Automotive News Europe, 29,764 Model Ys were registered in June in the European Union, plus the UK and ETFA countries. That’s an increase of 104% year on year.

It brings the number of Model Ys sold in 2023 to 125,144 at the halfway stage – an increase of 211.7%