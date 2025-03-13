BACK TO ALL NEWS
Skoda's record 2024 makes it "most profitable" volume Western car brand
Skoda's record 2024 makes it "most profitable" volume Western car brand

Czech brand is now Europe’s fourth largest car maker and the Octavia remains its best-seller

Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
13 March 2025

Skoda now claims to have the best profit margins on vehicle sales of any Western volume car maker off the back of a record year for sales revenues and profits.

In 2024, Skoda’s 926,600 new car sales (a 6.9% year-on-year increase) generated €27.8 billion (£23.4bn) in revenue and an operating profit of €2.3bn (£1.9bn). Skoda CEO Klaus Zellmer said the Volkswagen Group brand’s margin of 8.3% made it “the most profitable Western car brand" in the mainstream market, "in terms of a return on sales”.

In a media briefing announcing the results, he also said: “It gives us a strong, fundamental confirmation of our business model being resilient in such challenging times and, of course, strong confidence to also keep the success on track.”

