A record number of new EVs were sold in the UK in September – and the government has claimed victory via its new Electric Car Grant (ECG).

During ‘new numberplate’ month, 72,779 new EVs left forecourts, data from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) shows. The only powertrain with more sales was petrol (141,308, up 2.4%).

This is the powertrain’s highest ever monthly volume and drove its overall market share to 22.1% – which, while up 4.3% year on year, is still below the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate’s 28% target for 2025.