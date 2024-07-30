Polestar to 'aggressively' expand retail presence with focus on used

Polestar will significantly expand its UK retail presence in the next 18 months, both to prepare itself for two new models arriving and to allow for a substantial push of used car sales to expand its customer base.

The Swedish firm currently has nine 'Spaces' across the UK, all of which are based in shopping centres. But the imminent arrival of the Polestar 3 and 4 SUVs alongside the existing 2 saloon will effectively triple its line-up, creating an opportunity to significantly grow sales.

“Launching two new cars brings new volume and expands our reach into new segments,” said Matt Galvin, Polestar’s new UK boss.