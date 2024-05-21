BACK TO ALL NEWS
Online used car retailer Cazoo appoints administrators

Firm spent £1.4bn of investors' cash in five years; recently abandoned its signature home delivery service
Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
21 May 2024

Online car retailer Cazoo has appointed administrators following months of financial uncertainty and it abandoning its signature home delivery service in favour of a classifieds website. 

Teneo will oversee the sale of the Cazoo Group's three businesses: Cazoo Holdings, Cazoo Properties and Cazoo.

The third of those is the group’s marketplace operating arm and is still in operation under Teneo’s guidance. 

Teneo will retain the firm’s 208 staff during the administration process. This includes 124 London-based marketplace workers and 25 employees at its Manchester and Northampton customer collection centres.

